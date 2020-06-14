June 14, 2020
TRAYVON’S MOM, SYBRINA FULTON: ‘I Think We Need More Police.’
That sound you just heard was millions of liberal brains blowing a circuit breaker. Trayvon Martin is a secular saint, and you can’t question anything his family says or you’re a racist. And… his mom doesn’t want to #DefundThePolice.
Have fun soothing your cognitive dissonance, libs!
Here’s wishing Sybrina Fulton good luck in her political career. She suffered a terrible loss, but she hasn’t let it warp her view of the world to the point where she advocates chaos and anarchy. Right now, that’s refreshingly bold.
Read the whole thing.