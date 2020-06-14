June 14, 2020

TRAYVON’S MOM, SYBRINA FULTON: ‘I Think We Need More Police.’

That sound you just heard was millions of liberal brains blowing a circuit breaker. Trayvon Martin is a secular saint, and you can’t question anything his family says or you’re a racist. And… his mom doesn’t want to #DefundThePolice.

Have fun soothing your cognitive dissonance, libs!

Here’s wishing Sybrina Fulton good luck in her political career. She suffered a terrible loss, but she hasn’t let it warp her view of the world to the point where she advocates chaos and anarchy. Right now, that’s refreshingly bold.