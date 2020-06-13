«

June 13, 2020

HANNAH COX: Why I regret my teenage crush on Elliot Stabler. She’s right that for millions of viewers, these TV portrayals are as close as they’ll ever come to the justice system.

But what’s wrong with being “hypermasculine?”

