June 13, 2020

RIP: Legendary Batman writer, Denny O’Neil dies at age 81. “During his time on Batman, he created/co-created Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, Leslie Thompkins, Azrael, and Richard Dragon; he was also involved in the revitalization of the Joker and Two-Face as modern DC villains, and oversaw the death of Jason Todd, the second Robin.”

As Robert A. George of the New York Daily News tweets, “If your only knowledge of Batman is the Christopher Nolan trilogy, then you know Denny O’Neil’s work (Ra’s Al Ghul, the League of Shadows, Talia, even aspects of the maniacal Joker). (And there’s a helluva lot more to O’Neil’s comics legacy). Thank you, sir.”