«
»

June 12, 2020

UH OH: Mackubin Owens: How Military Leaders’ Trump Criticism Can Damage Civil-Military Relations. “In the case of General Milley, he should have made his objections known to the president in private. But public attacks on an elected president by retired officers and the threat of resignation by high-ranking officers undermine trust and poison civil-military relations. Toxic civil-military relations are something no citizen should desire.”

Related: Retired generals who denounced Trump could be recalled to active duty and prosecuted, experts say.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:47 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.