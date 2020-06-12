June 12, 2020

AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES SPINAL TAP: Lady Antebellum Is Now ‘Lady A.’ But So Is a Black Blues Singer Who’s Used the Name for 20 Years. “’I’m not about to stop using my name. For them to not even reach out is pure privilege’ — Anita White, known professionally as Lady A.”

In accordance with the prophecy:

Marty: Let’s…uh talk a little bit about the history of the group. I understand Nigel you and David originally started the band wuh…back in…when was it…back in 1964? David: Well before that we were in different groups, I was in a group called The Creatures and w-which was a skiffle group. Nigel: I was in Lovely Lads. David: Yeah. Nigel: And then we looked at each other and says well we might as well join up you know and uh…. David: So we became The Originals. Nigel: Right. David: And we had to change our name actually. Nigel: Well there was, there was another group in the east end called The Originals and we had to rename ourselves. David: The New Originals. Nigel: The New Originals and then, uh, they became… David: The Regulars, they changed their name back to The Regulars and we thought well, we could go back to The Originals but what’s the point?

In any case, I suspect that Lady Antebellum’s appeal is about to become “more selective.”