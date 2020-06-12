June 12, 2020

SO I FINISHED JERRY POURNELLE’S MAMELUKES THE OTHER NIGHT, and it was very enjoyable. I felt it matched the standards of the earlier books in the series, and brought things to a satisfying conclusion that nonetheless left the possibility of a sequel open, just in case.

I’m now reading Taylor Anderson’s latest Destroyermen novel, and it’s holding up well, too. The series has sprawled so much that sometimes the story trees get lost in the plot forest, but he’s doing a good job here of keeping things focused on the viewpoint characters.