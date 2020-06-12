June 12, 2020

WARNER TODD HUDSON: NFL Pledges to Spend $250 Million on Social Justice Causes.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that the league is looking to spread the money around over the next ten years to groups and organizations that fight “systemic racism.”

The spending amounts to $781,250 per team per year, Pro Football Talk noted.

According to NFL.com, the league is also prepared to reach out to Colin Kaepernick to work out where the money will be spent.