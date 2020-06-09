June 9, 2020

THE FLASH ACTOR HARTLEY SAWYER CANCELLED FOR BAD TWEETS FROM BEFORE HE WAS FAMOUS: “Hartley Sawyer sent some bad tweets before anybody had ever heard of him, and in the space of one day he’s irredeemably fallen. He mocked Al Sharpton, and now he must pay. Now his friends and colleagues have thrown him to the wolves, because they know if they don’t, they could be next.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): If they do, they could still be next. That’s how these things work. But a lot of people who live for the approval of their peers are learning just how sad and shallow their peers are.