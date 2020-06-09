June 9, 2020

CHICAGO’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: Chicago mayor and alderman exchange profanities over concerns about looters in leaked audio.

Lopez said that looters might spill over into residential areas and wanted answers on how the city would handle that.

“Once they’re done looting and rioting and whatever’s going to happen tonight, God help us, what happens when they start going after residents? Going into the neighborhoods? Once they start trying to break down people’s doors, if they think they’ve got something,” he said. “I’ve got gangbangers with AK-47s walking around right now, just waiting to settle some scores. What are we going to do, and what do we tell residents, other than good faith people stand up? It’s not going to be enough.”

Lightfoot initially didn’t answer Lopez’s inquiry and wanted to move on to the next question. But Lopez said, “It’s not something you ignore. This is a question that I have.”

The phone call then took a profane turn as the two elected officials began exchanging expletives.

“I think you’re 100% full of shit, is what I think,” Lightfoot said.

“F— you, then,” Lopez responded. “Who are you to tell me I’m full of shit? … Maybe you should come out and see what’s going on.”

“If you think we’re not ready, and we stood by and let the neighborhoods go up, there’s nothing intelligent that I could say to you,” Lightfoot responded. “That is the stupidest thing I have ever heard. I understand you want to preen.”

“Mayor, you need to check your f—ing attitude. That’s what you need to do,” Lopez replied.