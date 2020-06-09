«
»

June 9, 2020

THAT’S DIFFERENT, BECAUSE REASONS: Top L.A. Democrat Pushed To Cut LAPD Funding While Having Private LAPD Detail At Her Home Since April.

Related: Democrats’ Calls to Defund the Police Are a Losing Bet at the Polls.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:45 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.