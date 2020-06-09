June 9, 2020
THAT’S DIFFERENT, BECAUSE REASONS: Top L.A. Democrat Pushed To Cut LAPD Funding While Having Private LAPD Detail At Her Home Since April.
Related: Democrats’ Calls to Defund the Police Are a Losing Bet at the Polls.
