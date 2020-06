ANN ALTHOUSE ON THE PEOPLE NOW SAYING THAT “ABOLISH THE POLICE” DOESN’T MEAN ABOLISHING THE POLICE: “Liberals love to present themselves as the People of Nuance. But if you’re going to do slogans and chants — and especially if you’re going to do vandalism and looting — you’re not doing nuance. And if your knee-jerk reaction for everything you do wrong is to flip it into ORANGE MAN BAD, you are not doing nuance.”

UPDATE: Link was wrong before. Fixed now, sorry!