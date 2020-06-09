June 9, 2020

THIS SEEMS TO BE A CONSISTENT 2020 THEME: Public Health Experts are Embarrassing Themselves:

In short, the situation we are faced with is that large pubic rallies will almost certainly kill and injure many Americans through Covid spread, and we don’t have the slightest non-speculative idea as to whether the protests will have a positive effect on public health, much less whether any such positive effects will outweigh the health harms from virus spread.

To the extent public health experts claim to be relying on their expertise, rather than faith as political activists or fortune-tellers, there is only one plausible “public health” answer to having large, public protests: based on what we can actually measure and predict, they are a significant net threat to public health.