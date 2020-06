June 9, 2020

ATONING FOR THE SINS OF PEOPLE WHO LOOKED VAGUELY LIKE YOU TO PEOPLE WHO LOOK VAGUELY LIKE VICTIMS IS NO PART OF CHRISTIANITY. TAKE UP YOUR OWN CROSS DOESN’T MEAN TAKE UP THE CROSS OF PEOPLE WHO MIGHT MAYBE SHARE Y OUR SKIN COLOR. YOU ARE NOT GUILTY OF THE SINS OF OTHERS. UNLESS YOU, PERSONALLY, HAVE BEEN DISCRIMINATING BASED ON RACE, WHAT YOU ARE DOING IS GRANDSTANDING AND ACTING LIKE A TOTAL MORON. ALSO, POSSIBLY AN EVIL ONE. THE IDEA THAT ONE CAN BE GUILTY SIMPLY BY VIRTUE OF HAVING A CERTAIN SKIN COLOR, HAS A NAME: RACISM: White Cops, Leftists Engage in “Ceremony” of Washing the Feet of Black “Faith Leaders”.