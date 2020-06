I CAN’T IMAGINE WHY: Wealthy buyers reportedly in ‘mad rush’ to leave San Francisco.

Related: Coronavirus sparks ‘insane’ evacuation from NYC, movers say, as residents head south. I have a couple of real-estate agent friends in Nashville who say they’re doing a booming business with relocating yankees. Come here if you want, but don’t vote for the same crap that ruined the places you’re moving from.

Somebody really needs to fund and start my Red-State Welcome Wagon idea soon.