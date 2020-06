KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Let Liberal Hellholes Defund Their Police and Burn. “I’ve been watching some friends I’ve known for years opine on social media about their full-throated support for all that’s going on and, I have to admit, it mystifies me. Most of my liberal friends are comedians and are near my age. They’re old school Democrats and I truly believe that they don’t quite understand that their party has been taken over by what used to be its lunatic fringe.”