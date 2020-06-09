June 9, 2020

SURE: National security law for Hong Kong to boost ‘one country, two systems’ and ensure freedoms beyond 2047: top official in most candid comments yet from Beijing.

Contrary to alarmist warnings of the opposition and foreign powers eager to demonise the central government, the new legislation would target “very few” people committing the four crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign intervention, said Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO).

The vast majority of Hong Kong people, meanwhile, would have peace and order restored in the city, and their rights and freedoms better protected from negative elements, such as those behind violent protests, those demanding independence and others who colluded with foreign powers.

In dealing with such “destructive forces”, Zhang said, the new law was enlarging the space for the one country, two systems principle and this in turn would ensure the country’s leadership would support it being continued beyond 2047, when the model was due to expire.