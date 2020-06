THEY WERE RIGHT THE FIRST TIME: Pal Judith Miller knows the workings of The New York Times as well as anyone, and this piece doesn’t use the word “craven”…but it ought to. Money graf:

“While Bennet and A.G. Sulzberger, the paper’s publisher, initially defended the decision in the name of exposing readers to “counter-arguments, particularly those made by people in a position to set policy,” both soon caved to the fury of the paper’s own staff and readers.”