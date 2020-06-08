June 8, 2020

IT’S COME TO THIS: Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender tells CNN that Not Wanting To Be Raped And Robbed Is White Privilege.

“Do you understand that the word dismantle our police free also makes some people nervous? For instance, what if in the middle of the night my home is broken into? Who do I call?” CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Bender on CNN Monday. “Yes, I mean I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors – and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege, for those of us for whom the system is working,” Bender said. “I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality.”

As Iowahawk tweets in response, “I used to come up with some good ideas during dorm room mushroom trips too.”

Libertarian and conservatives billionaires really need to take Glenn up on his welcome Wagon idea warning new red state arrivals fleeing Minneapolis to not bring their leftism with them.