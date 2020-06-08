June 8, 2020
FORTUNATELY, NO NIPPLE RINGS WERE OBSERVABLE: Chris Cuomo apparently caught naked in wife Cristina’s yoga video.
UPDATE: From the comments: “This is getting so confusing. Which one is Fredo, and which one is the other Fredo again?”
