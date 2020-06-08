«
»

June 8, 2020

I THINK THAT THIS SITUATION ABSOLUTELY REQUIRES A REALLY FUTILE AND STUPID GESTURE BE DONE ON SOMEBODY’S PART. AND WE’RE JUST THE GUYS TO DO IT! The North American distributor of Fuji Bicycles has halted the sale of its police bicycles.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:45 am
