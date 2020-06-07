June 7, 2020

WELL, THERE’S A HEADLINE THAT GETS YOUR ATTENTION: Minneapolis City Council Members Announce Intent To Disband The Police Department, Invest In Proven Community-Led Public Safety.

Related: Would Joe Biden defund the police? It is worth giving abolitionists a hearing. It is also worth asking them questions, getting them to be specific and detailed about their stated goals.

Given that Biden is for-gainst the 1994 Crime Bill he once bragged about writing, I wonder if Trump can brand the last ten days as “the Biden Riots” in his fall campaign ads?

Earlier: Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Made to Leave Protest in Shame After Refusing to Defund Police.