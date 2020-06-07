June 7, 2020

I’m not getting how you “defund the police” without lots of police officers losing their jobs (and thus their eventual pensions) entirely, forget cuts. Is she thinking that they will be retrained as social workers or contact tracers? I’m really baffled here.
