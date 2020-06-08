June 8, 2020

THIS IS UNSURPRISING, THOUGH INTERESTING: Genes May Leave Some People More Vulnerable to Severe Covid-19. “Variations at two spots in the human genome are associated with an increased risk of respiratory failure in patients with Covid-19, the researchers found. One of these spots includes the gene that determines blood types. Having Type A blood was linked to a 50 percent increase in the likelihood that a patient would need to get oxygen or to go on a ventilator, according to the new study.”