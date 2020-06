“WE ALL LIVE ON CAMPUS NOW:” The Campus Social Justice Warriors of Yesterday Are Now in the Workplace.

What could go wrong?

● The New York Times, Tom Cotton, And The Vanguard Of The Incognizant.

● Why isn’t Andrew Sullivan allowed to write his column?

● Stan Wischnowski to resign as The Philadelphia Inquirer’s top editor.

UPDATE: Second City owner Andrew Alexander to exit after accusations of institutionalized racism leveled at theater.