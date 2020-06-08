June 8, 2020

The riots will exacerbate that, of course, as people locate their homes and businesses in places where they expect a lower risk of that sort of violence, which will translate, roughly, into places where there are fewer black people nearby.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.