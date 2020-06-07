June 7, 2020

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Second City Theater CEO Denounces Self, Steps Down.

Andrew Alexander, the CEO and co-owner of famed The Second City improv theater, said he is stepping down after a former performer leveled accusations of racism against the comedy institution.

In a lengthy letter posted on the company’s website, Alexander said he “failed to create an anti-racist environment wherein artists of color might thrive. I am so deeply and inexpressibly sorry,”

He vowed Friday that he will be replaced by a person of color.