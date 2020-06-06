June 6, 2020

LEFTIST LOSES STRUGGLE SESSION: Watch as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is booed out of a protest for refusing calls to defund the police.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey would have been roasted if he hadn’t appeared at his city’s protest Saturday for George Fry, but showing up didn’t do him much good either, and he literally walked away with his head bowed in shame, reportedly after refusing demands to defund the Minneapolis Police Department.

Here’s the set-up (language warning):

And here’s Frey’s walk of shame:

Exit quote from the above link at Twitchy: “He will win re-election because as much as everyone in that crowd dislikes him, they will dislike the Republican candidate even more. Thus, nothing will change.”

Minneapolis’ last Republican mayor served for day on December 31st, 1973.