AMERICA’S MOST ANNOYING GOVERNOR. OKAY, SECOND-MOST. OKAY, PROBABLY REALLY ONLY ABOUT #5, BUT STILL, WHAT A DICK: NC Gov. Cooper vetoes bill to allow outdoor seating at restaurants.

Outdoor protests with thousands of people yelling are fine. Brunch, however, will kill grandma because reasons.

