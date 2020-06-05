June 5, 2020

WASHINGTON POST BLASTED OVER INACCURATE ‘GRIM MILESTONE’ TWEET ON UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: ‘IT’S NOT TRUE.’

The Washington Post was blasted on social media after it jumped the gun with an inaccurate tweet Friday claiming the May U.S. unemployment rate was close to 20 percent, moments after the actual report indicated the rate unexpectedly had dropped to 13.3 percent.

“Grim milestone to be reached as May unemployment rate nears 20 percent,” the Post wrote in a now-deleted tweet to accompany a now-edited story with the same inaccurate headline.