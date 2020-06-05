June 5, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Who In the Heck Even Voted for Bill de Blasio? “When Mayor Moron was first elected almost everyone I know who is well-versed in New York City politics was convinced that he would be a one-term wonder. As he went about dismantling twenty years of progress in the city it seemed almost certain that he would be shown the door, Apparently, every one in New York was drunk in 2017, and de Blasio was given another shot at screwing everything up.”

Give de Blasio this much credit: He certainly didn’t waste the opportunity he was given.