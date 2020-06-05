June 5, 2020
BAY AREA PROTESTS UPDATES: SF mayor announces effort to redirect police funds to black community.
“Decades of disinvestment and racially disparate policies have disproportionately hurt our African-American community in SF,” Breed wrote on Twitter in announcing the joint effort with Supervisor Shamann Walton. “This week has highlighted the devastating impacts of police violence against African-Americans in this country.”
San Francisco’s last Republican mayor left office at the beginning of 1964.