June 5, 2020

BAY AREA PROTESTS UPDATES: SF mayor announces effort to redirect police funds to black community.

“Decades of disinvestment and racially disparate policies have disproportionately hurt our African-American community in SF,” Breed wrote on Twitter in announcing the joint effort with Supervisor Shamann Walton. “This week has highlighted the devastating impacts of police violence against African-Americans in this country.”

San Francisco’s last Republican mayor left office at the beginning of 1964.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:22 am
