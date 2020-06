I’VE BEEN CALLING FOR THIS FOR DECADES, BUT NO REASON TO LIMIT IT TO LAW ENFORCEMENT. ABOLISH IT FOR ALL GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS. Left-Libertarian Alliance Introduces House Bill to End Qualified Immunity for Police Officers.

Qualified immunity didn’t exist at the time of the Framing, when it was assumed that everyone was equal before the law. It was an invention of judges, without warrant in the Constitution or laws.