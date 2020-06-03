June 3, 2020

OBAMA URGES AMERICANS TO MAKE “REAL CHANGE” IN WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH.

Say, I remember a presidential candidate in 2008 whose motto was “Change.” Whatever happened to that fellow? But yes, I agree: since the city of Minneapolis hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1973, there’s a key change that should be implemented come their next election.

Change when it comes to police unions and qualified immunity would be welcome as well, but as the former president would say, that’s above his pay grade: Obama’s Blind Spot on Police Unions and Police Abuse.