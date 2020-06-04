June 4, 2020

THE GREAT REOPENING: CES will be held in-person in Las Vegas next year. “The CTA is promising new health policies for the show. The group intends to ‘regularly clean and sanitize spaces’ and offer ‘sanitization stations.’ It also plans to widen aisles and seats to increase distancing, limit ‘touch points’ by using tech like mobile payments, and provide on-site health services. The CTA says it’ll look into doing temperature scans and that it plans to issue ‘best practices,’ like wearing a mask — though it doesn’t say if they’ll be required.”