May 31, 2020

THE CLEANUP CONTINUES: FBI’s top lawyer, Dana Boente, ousted amid Fox News criticism for role in Flynn investigation. “After a 38-year career with the Justice Department, the FBI’s top lawyer Dana Boente was asked to resign on Friday. Two sources familiar with the decision to dismiss Boente said it came from high levels of the Justice Department rather than directly from FBI Director Christopher Wray.”

NBC has to try to spin it by mentioning Fox, but that actually just boosts the power of “Fox News criticism” regarding others. In fact, this whole story is a lesson in how the press tries to minimize a story that it feels it has to report.

And of course it didn’t come from Wray. He’s complicit.