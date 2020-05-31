May 31, 2020

THIS IS NOT IN THE NAME OF JUSTICE. THIS IS NOT IN THE NAME OF SANITY. THIS IS JUST UTTER STUPID ATTEMPTING TO SUMMON “FREE STUFF” THAT FLOWS WHENEVER YOU SHOW ENOUGH “OUTRAGE.” THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH A DEATH OR A CULPABLE POLICE OFFICER. THIS IS A MANIFESTATION OF THE SAME IDIOCY THAT WANTS EVERYONE LOCKED UP FOREVER BECAUSE “THE GOVERNMENT CAN JUST SEND EVERYONE MONEY:” Riots Destroy $30M Affordable Housing Project.

There is no understanding of what constitutes real wealth or even “how to make a living.”

The good news is that we, as a society, have been wealthy enough for long enough to have raised a whole bunch of toddlers in adult bodies (most of which are the very white kiddies of antifa. Don’t let anyone tell you this is a race riot. This is a socialist riot. A series of them.)

The bad news are plain enough.

The sad news, for my community personally, is that Uncle Hugo’s bookstore has burned to the ground. They say they’ll rebuild. (Saint Leibowitz, ora pro nobis. (Hey, A Canticle for Leibowitz was the second SF book I read. Those who have read it will understand my evoking it on the burning of bookstores.))