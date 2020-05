OPPORTUNISTIC? TOO COORDINATED FOR THAT. PRE-PLANNED RIOTS. REMEMBER THAT THE LEFT DOESN’T VIEW SETTING THE WEST ON FIRE AND CRASHING THE WORLD ECONOMY AS A PRICE TO PAY TO GET ORANGEMANBAD OUT OF OFFICE. THEY REGARD TAKING WESTERN CIVILIZATION DOWN AS AN UNALLOYED GOOD IN AND OF ITSELF: Floyd Protests Transform Into Opportunistic Riots.