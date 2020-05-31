May 31, 2020

«
PAUL BEDARD: White House Report Card: Trump moves to punish China, nation reopens.

I’ve noticed that the TV commercials have gone from lachrymose, piano-dribbling quarantine themes to something more open and optimistic.

