May 30, 2020

TWO CNNs IN ONE!

● Shot: “Assertions about outside agitators come partly from data about who has been arrested, as well as information from fliers and online postings, according to state public safety commissioner John Harrington, who said authorities had ‘seen things like white supremacists organizers’ who had posted online about going to Minnesota. Officials did not provide further details about who exactly was fueling the unrest and where they were from. Harrington said he hoped to release more information later Saturday.”

—“Minnesota officials say outsiders are hijacking protests and ‘attacking civil society,’” CNN, today.

● Chaser: Colin Kaepernick starts legal defense fund for protesters arrested in Minneapolis.

—Headline, CNN today.