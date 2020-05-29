May 29, 2020

PROTESTS OVER GEORGE FLOYD DEATH TAKE TENSE TURN IN DOWNTOWN ATLANTA: “Shortly before 5:30 p.m., some type of scuffle happened between a protester and an Atlanta police officer right outside the CNN Center along Centennial Olympic Drive.”

Giant CNN logo in front of building “is being painted with graffiti in Atlanta. The crowd is cheering.”

“Atlanta SWAT is wearing gas masks. The crowd is easily 3,000+ extending north toward Centennial Park. The crowd is facing south toward the new Mercedes Benz stadium & that is the way the police are blocking. The CNN building is the main venue for this demonstration.”

As Stephen Miller tweets, “Frankenstein comes for its creator.”

UPDATE: Atlanta Protestors Graffiti, Smash Windows at CNN Headquarters. “Images and video captured by news networks and social media users showed that some of the spray-painted messages on the logo included ‘no cops,’ ‘f*** Trump’ and ‘#Love.’ CBS 46 in Atlanta reported that though the protest was primarily ‘peaceful’ at the start, one protestor threw a brick at the CNN headquarters’ windows and others threw rocks. Later, protestors threw milk jugs, bricks and water bottles at police cars in front of the headquarters, and at that point, some protestors began running. A police vehicle was also set on fire in front of the headquarters. The Hollywood Reporter has asked CNN for comment.”

As Ricochet’s Jon Gabriel tweets, “Can’t wait to see how Stelter blames this on Sean Hannity.”