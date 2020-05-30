May 30, 2020
GREAT ORATORS OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. To borrow an old recurring leitmotif of James Taranto, when he was writing the Wall Street Journal’s Best of the Web Today:
● “One man with courage makes a majority.” — attributed to Andrew Jackson.
● “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt.
● “The buck stops here.” — Harry S. Truman.
● “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy.
● “I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words. It begins with F and it ends with U.” — Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, yesterday.