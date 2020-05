‘WHY DO I HAVE TO PLAY BY SOMEBODY’S RULES IF THERE’S NO JUSTICE?’ MSNBC Anchor Empathizes with Rioters, Looters on Hot Mic.

Curiously, MSNBC is so big government, the network believes that, as Rich Lowry summed up one of their 2013 commercials, “Your Kids Aren’t Your Own.” But evidently, the socialist panopticon state gets a “Festival!” timeout to allow the citizens to periodically blow off steam: