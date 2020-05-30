May 30, 2020

THE TYRANNY OF CLICHÉS: Thwap! Joe Biden steps on some self-awareness rakes while naming what those ‘who sit in some position of influence’ must ‘finally deal with.’

Biden says grappling with issues of systemic injustice “is going to require those of us who sit in some position of influence to finally deal with the abuse of power.” “With our complacency, our silence, we are complicit in perpetuating these cycles of violence.”

Does Biden still remember he served as vice president of the United States for eight years, and as a senator for 36 years prior to that? Or that he wrote the 1994 crime bill, that the left now hates?