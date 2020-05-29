May 29, 2020

JAMES LILEKS ON THE MINNEAPOLIS RIOTS: “Burn it, and we will be free. Not from want, not from the rule of others, but at least free from the old ways and the whispering voice of one’s conscience. There is a new, louder voice in your ear now, and it approves of all that you do. Until, of course, it doesn’t.”

Read the whole thing.

Earlier: MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, standing in front of the burning police station: “I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly.”