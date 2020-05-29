May 29, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS THIRD PRECINCT POLICE STATION SET ON FIRE AFTER RIOTERS BREAK IN.

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, standing in front of the burning station: “I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly. But fires have been started.”

Just another “mostly peaceful protest,” in other words.

UPDATE: Riots Destroy $30M South Minneapolis Affordable Housing Project.

FLASHBACK: What are Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s thoughts on the protestors? Perhaps this 2018 tweet offers a clue:

UPDATE: The Minneapolis Star-Tribune cover for Friday morning: