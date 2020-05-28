May 28, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE KILLED GEORGE FLOYD, THEN FAILED TO PROTECT PROPERTY OWNERS FROM RIOTS. “Police departments exist, at least on paper, in order to protect people’s rights and people’s property. Over the past couple of days, police in Minneapolis have proven unable to do either.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): From the comments in the Open Thread:

Police kill man over 8 minutes on a public street. Police retreat to their precinct and shoot into crowd with less-than-lethal bullets Police abandon city to people they angered. Next up, police demand pay increase.

Abolish qualified immunity and this will go away.