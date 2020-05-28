May 28, 2020

AMY KLOBUCHAR LIKELY OFF BIDEN’S BINDER FULL OF VEEP PICKS: Klobuchar declined to prosecute officer at center of George Floyd’s death after previous conduct complaints.

UPDATE: “Whether or not Klobuchar made the right call in refusing to prosecute Derek Chauvin or in refusing to prosecute other police officers in excessive force cases, it seems likely this connection will bump her off of Joe Biden’s shortlist. Especially after his infamous ‘You ain’t black’ comments, Biden cannot afford to alienate black voters any more than he already has,” Tyler O’Neil writes at the PJM Mothership.