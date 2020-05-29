May 29, 2020

OOPS: Amy Klobuchar declined to prosecute officer at center of George Floyd’s death after previous conduct complaints. And that’s not all:

As The Washington Post noted in March, Klobuchar “declined to bring charges in more than two dozen cases in which people were killed in encounters with police” as Hennepin County attorney. Instead, she “aggressively prosecuted smaller offenses” that “have been criticized for their disproportionate effect on poor and minority communities,” the Post continues. And as Klobuchar undergoes vetting to become a possible vice presidential candidate, that track record is being scrutinized and criticized once again.

This is the norm in Blue cities.