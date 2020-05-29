May 29, 2020

I HAD BEEN ASSURED THAT THE SCIENCE WAS SETTLED: Fauci changes tune, now says second COVID-19 wave may never happen — and mask-wearing is symbolic.

“We often talk about the the possibility of a second wave, or of an outbreak when you’re reopening,” Fauci explained. “We don’t have to accept that as an inevitability.”

“Particularly,” he continued, “when people start thinking about the fall. I want people to really appreciate that, it could happen, but it is not inevitable.”

Fauci admitted that he is beginning to feel more and more optimistic as days go by, and insists that the U.S.’s expanded capability for testing is bolstering the COVID-19 response.