May 28, 2020

SECTION 302: BAM: Trump Signs Executive Order to Strip Big Tech of ‘Liability Shield’ for Censoring Content.

Related (From Ed): White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Twitter Employee’s ‘Nazis in the White House’ Claim Not Fact-Checked.

Posted by Charlie Martin at 5:28 pm
